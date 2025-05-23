StillFront AB: Stillfront unveils collaboration with Games Workshop. Announcing Supremacy Warhammer 40,000

Stillfront announces a collaboration with Games Workshop, through its studio Twin Harbour Interactive, by entering into a licensing agreement for the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

Stillfront's studio Twin Harbour Interactive (former Bytro and Dorado) announces that it is working with Games Workshop under license to develop a new title set in the world-renowned Warhammer 40,000 universe. This is the first IP-partnership for the Supremacy Franchise which marks a major milestone for Stillfront.

Alexis Bonte, President and Group CEO of Stillfront comments:

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Games Workshop and venture into the universe of Warhammer 40,000 with our Supremacy franchise. This collaboration is a testament to the strength of our strategy expertise at Twin Harbour Interactive and represents a pivotal moment for Stillfront as we integrate a legendary IP into our portfolio. We are dedicated to creating a deep and engaging grand strategy game that honors the rich lore of Warhammer 40,000 and provides a compelling experience for a massive audience."

Supremacy: Warhammer 40,000 introduces large-scale persistent multiplayer warfare to the Warhammer 40,000 universe through the lens of Twin Harbour's established expertise in long-term strategy. The game will launch on mobile and browser with pre-registration now open on Google Play and the App store.

Set on the war-torn planet Vigilus, Supremacy: Warhammer 40,000 offers players a high-stakes, long-term strategy experience where iconic factions clash for dominance. Designed in Unity, the game combines large-scale multiplayer warfare with faction-specific depth, immersing players in persistent battles that can span weeks.

Stillfront has two existing collaborations with Games Workshop through the games Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge and Warhammer: The Horus Heresy Legions.

About Games Workshop®

Games Workshop® Group PLC (LSE:GAW.L), based in Nottingham, UK, produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer®: Age of Sigmar® and Warhammer® 40,000® games, miniature soldiers, novels, and model kits through more than 520 of its stores (branded Games Workshop® or Warhammer®), the www.games-workshop.com web store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other related brands and product ranges (including our publishing division 'Black Library' and our special resin miniatures studio 'Forge World') can be found at www.games-workshop.com.

Legal Lines

Warhammer 40,000: Supremacy © Copyright Games Workshop Limited 2025. GW, Games Workshop, Space Marine, 40K, Warhammer, Warhammer 40,000, the 'Aquila' Double-headed Eagle logo, and all associated logos, illustrations, images, names, creatures, races, vehicles, locations, weapons, characters, and the distinctive likeness thereof, are either ® or TM, and/or © Games Workshop Limited, variably registered around the world, and used under licence. All rights reserved to their respective owners.

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a global games company. We develop digital games that are played by approximately 41 million people each month. Our diversified portfolio spans well-established franchises like Big Farm, Jawaker and Supremacy, to smaller, niche games across our different genres. We believe gaming can be a force for good and we want to create a gaming universe that is digital, affordable, equal, and sustainable. Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Stillfront's shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com