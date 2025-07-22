StillFront AB: Stillfront's Interim report April - June 2025

Financial highlights Q2 2025

Net revenue of SEK 1,436 (1,744) million decreased by 11

(-4) percent organically.

(-4) percent organically. Gross margin of 82 (80) percent, an increase of 2 (2) percentage points.

Adjusted EBITDAC of SEK 374 (505) million decreased by 26 (-2) percent.

Adjusted EBITDAC margin of 26 (29) percent, a decrease of 3 percentage points.

Net results of SEK -72 (-107) million.

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 254 (272) million, and for the last 12 months amounted to SEK 1,089 (737) million.

Total net debt, including cash earnout for the next 12 months, amounted to SEK 4,603 (5,022) million.

Total net debt including all earnout liabilities amounted to SEK 5,310 (6,197) million.

Adjusted leverage ratio, including cash earnout for the next 12 months, pro forma was 2.18x (2.15x).

Cash position was SEK 912 (895) million and SEK 1,005 (1,519) million of unutilized credit facilities.

"We reported net revenue of SEK 1,436 million in Q2 2025, representing an organic decline of 11 percent YoY. Gross margin improved by 2 percentage points YoY, driven by the growing contribution of our direct-to-consumer (DTC) business. DTC now accounts for 39 percent of total net revenue - up from 34 percent in Q2 2024.

Due to topline pressure, adjusted EBITDAC declined YoY to SEK 374 million in the quarter as our cost savings program could not fully offset the impact. At the same time, we saw a headwind stemming from FX of approximately SEK 30 million impacting adjusted EBITDAC compared to Q2 2024. Despite this we were able to maintain an adjusted EBITDAC margin of 26 percent. Free cash flow remained strong at SEK 254 million in the quarter, totaling SEK 1,089 million over the past 12 months.

Our strategic review is advancing as planned. The game transfers and communicated closures in the quarter are the first steps in a broader plan to focus on fewer franchises in our portfolio and invest in long-term winners. Our focus on selective divestment or discontinuation of certain assets within the group remains. We will continue to communicate transparently as additional steps are taken."



Alexis Bonte, Group President and CEO, Stillfront

Key figures



2025 2024 2025 2024 Last 12 2024 MSEK Apr-Jun Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Jan-Jun months Jan-Dec Bookings 1,430 1,737 2,971 3,479 6,222 6,729 Net revenue 1,436 1,744 2,981 3,483 6,235 6,737 Gross profit 1,172 1,396 2,423 2,783 5,010 5,371 Gross profit margin, % 82 80 81 80 80 80 Adjusted EBITDA 493 657 1,028 1,173 2,110 2,256 Adjusted EBITDAC 374 505 777 863 1,572 1,658 Adjusted EBITDAC margin, % 26 29 26 25 25 25 Operating result (EBIT) 128 253 265 370 -6,561 -6,455 Net result for the period -72 -107 -49 -117 -7,309 -7,378 Earnings per share undiluted, SEK -0.15 -0.22 -0.10 -0.24 -14.52 -14.40 Earnings per share diluted, SEK -0.15 -0.22 -0.10 -0.24 -14.52 -14.40 Total net debt incl. cash earnout NTM 4,603 5,022 4,603 5,022 4,603 4,736 Total net debt incl. total earnouts 5,310 6,197 5,310 6,197 5,310 6,125 Adjusted leverage ratio incl. NTM cash earnout, x 2.18 2.15 2.18 2.15 2.18 2.10 Free cash flow 254 272 448 410 1,089 1,050 Free cash flow per share, SEK 0.52 0.53 0.88 0.80 2.17 2.05

Forward-looking statements

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a global games company. We develop digital games that are played by approximately 41 million people each month. Our diversified portfolio spans well-established franchises like Big Farm, Jawaker and Supremacy, to smaller, niche games across our different genres. We believe gaming can be a force for good and we want to create a gaming universe that is digital, affordable, equal, and sustainable. Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Stillfront's shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com

