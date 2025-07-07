Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025
WKN: A2QLG7 | ISIN: SE0015346135 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YS0
Tradegate
03.07.25 | 11:56
0,643 Euro
+0,23 % +0,002
07.07.2025 14:15 Uhr
StillFront AB: Stillfront appoints Emily Villatte as Group Chief Financial Officer

Stillfront has appointed Emily Villatte as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Group Executive Management team. Emily will assume the position on January 7, 2026, or such earlier date as may be communicated by Stillfront. Tim Holland is currently serving as interim Group CFO and will continue in this role until Emily assumes the position as Group CFO.

Emily brings extensive financial, operational, and leadership expertise from executive roles. She is currently serving as CFO and Deputy CEO at Acast, and has previously held positions within the JLT Group, including CFO Northern Europe and COO Northern Europe.

Alexis Bonte, President and Group CEO of Stillfront comments:
"I am very pleased to announce Emily Villatte as our new Group CFO, succeeding Tim Holland, who will remain as interim Group CFO until Emily's start date to ensure a smooth transition. I look forward to welcoming Emily to our Group Executive Management team and working together to continue to execute our strategy and grow our business. Her deep understanding of financial operations and profitable growth will be an important asset for Stillfront. I also want to thank Tim for his significant contributions during his tenure as our interim Group CFO and look forward to his continuous support as he resumes his duties as Group Deputy CFO once Emily joins us."

Emily Villatte, appointed Group CFO comments:
"I am excited to join Stillfront as Group CFO. Stillfront has had an impressive journey and has taken a strong position in the global gaming market. I look forward to contributing my experience in financial and operational leadership to continue the company's strategic development and to support the talented team at Stillfront to deliver great player experiences and shareholder value."

For additional information, please contact:

Patrik Johannesson, Head of Investor Relations & ESG, Stillfront Group
Phone: +46 70-428 90 11
E-mail: Patrik.johannesson@stillfront.com

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a global games company. We develop digital games that are played by approximately 41 million people each month. Our diversified portfolio spans well-established franchises like Big Farm, Jawaker and Supremacy, to smaller, niche games across our different genres. We believe gaming can be a force for good and we want to create a gaming universe that is digital, affordable, equal, and sustainable. Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Stillfront's shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com

