Orion Oyj: Orion announces agreement with Shilpa Medicare for Recombinant Human Albumin for European market

ORION CORPORATION

PRESS RELEASE

23 MAY 2025 at 12.40 EEST



Orion announces agreement with Shilpa Medicare for Recombinant Human Albumin for European market

Orion Corporation and Shilpa Biocare Private Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare Limited ("Shilpa"), have entered into an agreement to commercialise Recombinant Human Albumin in Europe. Recombinant Human Albumin is a key plasma protein used in various therapeutic applications. Shilpa's Recombinant Human Albumin is developed using a robust non-human expression system ensuring high safety, scalability, and virus-free production, addressing key limitations associated with human-derived albumin. The product is currently under development by Shilpa.

Under the terms of the agreement, Orion will gain exclusive right to distribute, market and sell Shilpa's Recombinant Human Albumin in Europe. Shilpa is entitled to receive from Orion certain development and regulatory milestone payments.

"We are pleased to strengthen our strategic partnership with Shilpa by collaborating on this novel product," said Satu Ahomäki, EVP Generics and Consumer Health, Orion Corporation. "Recombinant human albumin will strengthen our strategy and offering in value-add hospital generics, and we look forward to making it available across Europe."

"Partnering with Orion is a significant step in bringing our innovative recombinant product to patients across Europe and is a testimonial of our developmental and manufacturing capabilities to bring Recombinant Human Albumin to market," said Madhav Bhutada, Managing Director, Shilpa Biocare. "This alliance aligns with our mission to provide high-quality, affordable biologics globally, and we are confident this partnership will further accelerate our footprint in the regulated markets."

Orion Corporation

Contact person:

Satu Ahomäki, EVP, Generics and Consumer Health, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 7616

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.