RedChip Companies, Inc.: FatPipe and Foremost Clean Energy Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with FatPipe, Inc. (Nasdaq:FATN) and Foremost Clean Energy (Nasdaq:FMST) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, May 24, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

FATN:https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/fatn_access

FMST: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/fmst_access

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how the company is transforming enterprise connectivity through its patented, software-defined networking technologies. With a product suite spanning SD-WAN, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and Network Monitoring Services (NMS), FatPipe enables over 2,500 customers-including government agencies, financial institutions, and healthcare providers-to unify, secure, and optimize their networks across cloud, hybrid, and on-premise environments. Dr. Bhaskar highlights FatPipe's robust financial performance, including $17.9 million in revenue and $4.4 million in net income for fiscal 2024, and outlines the company's growth strategy focused on global expansion, product innovation, and deepening its high-margin, subscription-based revenue model. Positioned at the intersection of three multi-billion-dollar markets and operating as a "Rule of 40" business, FatPipe offers investors a compelling blend of profitability, scalability, and exposure to the accelerating digital infrastructure megatrend.

Jason Barnard, President and CEO of Foremost Clean Energy, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to share the company's strategic vision for advancing uranium exploration in the world-renowned Athabasca Basin. Barnard details Foremost's expansive portfolio of 10 uranium properties spanning over 330,000 acres, including high-priority drill targets at Hatchet Lake and Murphy Lake South, where recent assays confirm strong mineralization and discovery potential. He also discusses the company's transformational partnership with Denison Mines, which brings technical, financial, and strategic backing from a C$2.9 billion uranium leader with a 19.13% equity stake in Foremost. With nuclear energy gaining momentum as a critical clean power source-and global pledges to triple capacity by 2050-Foremost is uniquely positioned to benefit from structural supply deficits and surging demand. Barnard highlights the company's fully funded 2025 exploration program, robust institutional backing, and dual exposure to uranium and lithium as key drivers of long-term shareholder value.

FATN and FMST are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe currently has 12 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide. For more information, visit www.fatpipeinc.com. Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

To learn more, visit www.fatpipeinc.com or contact sales321@fatpipeinc.com.

About Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST)(CSE:FAT)(WKN:A3DCC8) is a rapidly growing North American uranium and lithium exploration company. The Company holds an option to earn up to a 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (with the exception of the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost is able to earn up to 51%), spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the future of clean energy. Foremost's uranium projects are at different stages of exploration, from grassroots to those with significant historical exploration and drill-ready targets. The Company's mission is to make significant discoveries alongside and in collaboration with Denison through systematic and disciplined exploration programs.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.foremostcleanenergy.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

--END--

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fatpipe-and-foremost-clean-energy-interviews-to-air-on-the-redch-1031193