Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23

23 May 2025

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc (the "Company")

2024 Annual Financial Report and Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc advises that the following documents were mailed to the Company's shareholders today:

Annual Financial Report 2024

Notice of Annual General Meeting

A full pdf version of the glossy Annual Financial Report 2024 together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be available for download from the Investor Centre section on the Company's website www.cadoganenergysolutions.com shortly.

Copies of the Annual Financial Report 2024 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting are being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism . The Annual Financial Report will also be filed with the Registrar of Companies in due course and copies can be obtained from the Company Secretary.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday 20th June 2025 at 2.00pm at Huckletree Bishopsgate, 8 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4BQ.

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. In 2025, Cadogan will start operating in electricity production and will launch the studies for the exploration phase of its gas project in Italy. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com

Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366