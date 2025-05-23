Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTROS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
23.05.2025 16:38 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Unveils Groundbreaking Lithium Breakthrough in Sierra Leone - Powering the Future with Rare-Earth Excellence

Finanznachrichten News

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a distinguished pioneer in the realm of sustainable energy and advanced electric mobility, is proud to unveil a landmark progression within its esteemed Sierra Leone lithium initiative. This endeavor, emblematic of the Company's long-term vision and strategic foresight, heralds a new chapter of innovation and influence in the global energy renaissance.

Having diligently secured vital permits and regulatory endorsements, Elektros embarks upon the preliminary development phase of its Southern Sierra Leone mining enclave. This meticulously planned operation underscores the Company's unwavering dedication to regulatory compliance, environmental stewardship, and operational excellence. Concurrently, Elektros has orchestrated an advanced logistics framework, ensuring seamless transportation and optimal distribution of lithium aggregates.

"Our unwavering mission to lead the charge in lithium innovation is deeply rooted in our commitment to excellence and progress," proclaimed Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros. "This initiative not only affirms our presence on the world stage but also exemplifies our capacity to elevate shareholder value while supporting the indispensable transition to a decarbonized, electrified future."

As the global transition to electric vehicles intensifies, the demand for lithium has reached historic levels. Lithium is not just a metal-it is the irreplaceable heartbeat of the battery revolution. Every electric vehicle, from Tesla's trailblazing sedans to the luxury fleets of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus, depends on lithium-ion batteries to power their vision of a cleaner, smarter tomorrow.

Visionaries like Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla, have publicly underscored lithium's critical role in securing the future of electric mobility. Musk's relentless global pursuit of new lithium deposits speaks volumes about the metal's rarity and strategic significance. His leadership has catapulted lithium from an obscure commodity into a cornerstone of industrial innovation. As Tesla accelerates production across its Gigafactories, the world watches with urgency as supply chains scramble to keep pace with insatiable demand.

Elektros, with its strategically aligned initiatives, now stands at the forefront of this seismic shift. Its presence in Sierra Leone is not merely an operational expansion-it is a declaration of purpose, a testament to resilience, and a symbol of 21st-century industrial leadership.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties. For more details, please refer to the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Elektros, Inc. IR and Media Inquiries
Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-unveils-groundbreaking-lithium-breakthrough-in-sierra-leone-powering-the-future-1031282

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.