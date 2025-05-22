Anzeige
Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Secures High-Grade Lithium License in Sierra Leone, Poised to Lead U.S. Rare Earth Supply Chain

Finanznachrichten News

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a bold force in the global electrification movement, is proud to announce unprecedented momentum following the acquisition of strategic lithium licensing in Sierra Leone-one of the world's most promising frontiers for rare earth minerals.

The global race for lithium, a rare earth element at the heart of the clean energy revolution, is intensifying.

Notably, President Donald Trump sought to sign landmark agreements for rare earth mineral extraction with Ukraine-an indication of just how vital and geopolitically strategic these resources have become. Among these minerals, lithium is paramount-powering everything from electric vehicles to grid-scale battery storage and artificial intelligence infrastructures.

What makes Elektros' Sierra Leone project extraordinary is the abundance of high-grade lithium-an asset so valuable that it positions the Company not merely as a competitor, but as a potential frontrunner in the global lithium supply chain. With verified access to vast quantities of lithium-rich ore, Elektros holds a significant competitive advantage, especially as Western governments intensify efforts to reduce reliance on foreign-controlled supply chains.

"We believe our Sierra Leone asset is a sleeping giant," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros. "We are entering the market not to follow, but to lead. Our strategy is twofold: secure vast reserves of rare earth lithium at the source, and invest in U.S.-based refining and manufacturing to create a vertically integrated, American-driven lithium economy."

As Elektros prepares to refine and manufacture raw lithium domestically, it positions itself as an agile and strategic player in the emerging U.S. lithium renaissance. With increasing demand from electric vehicle makers, defense systems, and energy storage developers, the Company's blueprint aligns perfectly with national priorities and market forces.

This milestone not only advances Elektros' corporate mission-it also aligns with the broader vision of national energy independence, technological leadership, and global supply chain resilience.

About Elektros, Inc.
Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a vertically integrated, globally minded energy enterprise committed to redefining the future of lithium mining, electric mobility infrastructure, and sustainable power systems for artificial intelligence and critical grid applications. Guided by innovation and fortified by responsibility, Elektros exists to create elegant, impactful solutions that transcend generations.

Website: www.elektros.energy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Elektrosenergy

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties. For more details, please refer to the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: Elektros, Inc. IR and Media Inquiries
Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-secures-high-grade-lithium-license-in-sierra-leone-poised-to-lead-u.s.-rare-ear-1030775

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
