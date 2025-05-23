Anzeige
WKN: A2DJYT | ISIN: SE0009242175 | Ticker-Symbol: AT9
Frankfurt
23.05.25 | 09:59
2,240 Euro
+1,82 % +0,040
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
23.05.2025 17:06 Uhr
Lift of Suspension in SeaTwirl AB at FNSE

Finanznachrichten News
2025-05-23T15:05:45Z

Lifting of Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Ended on:
2025-05-23T14:55:09Z
Ongoing: False
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the
extent applicable, also decided to lift the suspension in all other instruments
related to the issuer. All order books have been flushed. For further
information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at
Nasdaq Stockholm, Tel +468 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com

Issuer: SeaTwirl AB,
LEI: 549300NMNCLPGWFJYU35
Instrument: STW SE0009242175

The Financial
Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified
© 2025 GlobeNewswire
