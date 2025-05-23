Idag, den 23 maj 2025, offentliggjorde Flerie Invest AB ett budpliktsbud till övriga aktieägare i Nanologica AB (publ).

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande.

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Nanologica AB (publ) (NICA, ISIN-kod SE0005454873, orderboks-ID 252995) ska ges observationsstatus.

Today, May 23, 2025, Flerie Invest AB disclosed a mandatory public offer to the other shareholders in Nanologica AB (publ).

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Nanologica AB (publ) (NICA, ISIN code SE0005454873, order book ID 252995) shall be given observation status.

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.