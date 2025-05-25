Lipidor AB: Lipidor applies for bankruptcy

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 25th May 2025 - Lipidor AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: LIPI) announces today that the Company's board has resolved to file for bankruptcy on behalf of the Company. The bankruptcy application will be submitted today, 25th May 2025, to the Stockholm District Court.

The decision was made after Lipidor yesterday reported a negative result in the clinical Phase III study with the drug candidate AKP02G2, and the decision is based on a thorough review of various alternatives in light of the recently arisen financial situation that has occurred for the Company, due to the negative result of the clinical Phase III study and the resulting absence of planned capital contributions. After a comprehensive assessment, the board has concluded that the Company's financing is insufficient to meet outstanding obligations and to continue operations.

In light of the above, the board of Lipidor has today, 25th May 2025, decided to apply for bankruptcy at the Stockholm District Court.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Sjövall, Chairman of the Board, Lipidor AB

Telephone: +46 (0) 70 645 08 75

Email: fredrik.sjovall@axelero.se

Ola Holmlund, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0) 72 50 70 369

Email: ola.holmlund@lipidor.se

About Lipidor AB

Lipidor AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: LIPI) (www.lipidor.se) is a pharmaceutical development company with a pipeline of pharmaceutical development projects in preclinical and clinical phases. The company can develop topical medical products for the treatment of diseases such as psoriasis, acne vulgaris, bacterial skin infections and atopic dermatitis by reformulation of proven pharmaceutical substances. Lipidor's priority project is AKP02G2, which focusses on psoriasis.

This information is information that Lipidor AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-25 17:25 CEST.