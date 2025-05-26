WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - DXC Technology (DXC) has entered into a multi-year agreement with Vibracoustic, an expert in automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) solutions, to modernize its global IT operations and SAP environment.Under the five-year partnership, DXC will serve as Vibracoustic's primary SAP service provider, managing the company's global SAP Application Development and Management Services (ADMS) across 17 countries and more than 30 manufacturing sites. The transformation is designed to streamline operations, unify processes, and enhance service delivery for over 5,000 users.By replacing multiple vendors with a single, globally integrated service under DXC, Vibracoustic aims to simplify operations, improve consistency, and drive innovation more effectively.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX