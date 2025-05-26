North Media A/S: North Media intends to appeal the Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court ruling regarding FK Distribution tying sales conditions in 2018-2019

Investor news



26 May 2025

Today, the Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court has upheld the rulings of the Competition and Consumer Authority and Competition Appeals Board, that North Media's subsidiary FK Distribution in 2018-2019 abused its dominant position by applying tying conditions for physical and digital distribution of leaflets in contracts with customers.

North Media Group CEO Lasse Ingemann Brodt says:

"We have taken note of the Maritime and Commercial High Court's judgment and that there has been disagreement about it, as two out of five judges do not believe that FK Distribution has abused its position. We strongly disagree with the judgment. The matter concerns Danish media and advertising distributors' ability to compete effectively against global online giants, to the benefit of customers and consumers, and this aspect was ignored in today's ruling. We will now read the judgment closely and intend to appeal it to the High Court."

During the pending case, North Media has not estimated a potential financial liability, and the ruling does not change the Group's financial outlook 2025.

