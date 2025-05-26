Anzeige
Montag, 26.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
WKN: 903257 | ISIN: DK0010270347
Frankfurt
26.05.25 | 08:06
5,060 Euro
-0,39 % -0,020
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.05.2025 15:48 Uhr
26.05.2025 15:48 Uhr
38 Leser
North Media A/S: North Media intends to appeal the Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court ruling regarding FK Distribution tying sales conditions in 2018-2019

Investor news

26 May 2025

Today, the Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court has upheld the rulings of the Competition and Consumer Authority and Competition Appeals Board, that North Media's subsidiary FK Distribution in 2018-2019 abused its dominant position by applying tying conditions for physical and digital distribution of leaflets in contracts with customers.

North Media Group CEO Lasse Ingemann Brodt says:
"We have taken note of the Maritime and Commercial High Court's judgment and that there has been disagreement about it, as two out of five judges do not believe that FK Distribution has abused its position. We strongly disagree with the judgment. The matter concerns Danish media and advertising distributors' ability to compete effectively against global online giants, to the benefit of customers and consumers, and this aspect was ignored in today's ruling. We will now read the judgment closely and intend to appeal it to the High Court."

During the pending case, North Media has not estimated a potential financial liability, and the ruling does not change the Group's financial outlook 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Group CEO Lasse Ingemann Brodt, tel. +45 2024 3292

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

North Media develops and operates platforms for transactions that bring businesses and consumers together. These platforms help consumers find the right products, whether they are looking for groceries, rental housing or digital access management solutions. North Media has two core business areas: Last Mile: FK Distribution and SDR Svensk Direktreklam are among the leading distributors of leaflets and local newspapers in Denmark and Sweden, respectively. Digital Services: Three businesses with the potential for growth, rising earnings and scalability: BoligPortal is Denmark's leading home rentals platform, offering services to both landlords and tenants. Dayli (MineTilbud) is a leading digital offer platform. Bekey provides digital access solutions for secured stairwells and private homes for the use of homecare services and companies delivering parcels, groceries, meal services, etc.


