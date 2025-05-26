Einstellung AufnahmeISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: AnmerkungenCA45568X3040 Indigo Exploration Inc. 26.05.2025 CA65510H1082 Noble Plains Uranium Corp. 27.05.2025 Tausch 1:1AU0000119117 West Coast Silver Ltd. 26.05.2025 AU0000396905 West Coast Silver Ltd. 27.05.2025 Tausch 1:1US03835L4059 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 26.05.2025 US03835L5049 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 27.05.2025 Tausch 20:1CA87612L1004 Targa Exploration Corp. 26.05.2025 CA87612L2093 Targa Exploration Corp. 27.05.2025 Tausch 5:1