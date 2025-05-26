Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P22Y | ISIN: FR0013506730 | Ticker-Symbol: VACD
Tradegate
26.05.25 | 19:17
15,220 Euro
-11,23 % -1,925
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALLOUREC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALLOUREC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,21515,44519:25
15,21515,44519:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2025 19:10 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vallourec: Adjustment of the Exercise Ratio of the Warrants

Finanznachrichten News

Press release

ADJUSTMENT OF THE EXERCISE RATIO OF THE WARRANTS

Meudon (France),May 26, 2025 - Vallourec informs the holders of warrants ("BSA") (ISIN Code: FR00140030K7) that the exercise ratio (Parité d'Exercice)1 of the BSA will be adjusted from 1 ordinary share to 1.098 ordinary share per BSA as from the ex-dividend date, May 26th 2025, with respect to the fiscal year 2024. On that basis, the number of Vallourec shares resulting from the potential exercise of all the BSA would be equal to 33,315,886 shares.2

This adjustment, pursuant to the provisions of section 4.2.8.4. of the note d'opération (AMF visa n°21-093 of March 31, 2021), results from the dividend detached by Vallourec in respect of the fiscal year 2024.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:

Investorrelations:
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1

Individualshareholders:

Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com

Pressrelations:Taddeo
Romain Grière
Tel: +33

Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33

1 As defined under the note d'opération referred to hereafter.
2 Corresponding to 30,342,337 Vallourec shares before adjustment of the exercise ratio of the BSA.

Attachment

  • Vallourec_Press Release_Information to the warrantholder - dividend distribution (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f3cfbbef-a9d9-4f11-9ee7-32ed32f38265)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.