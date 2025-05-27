Anzeige
Clariant rejects OMV's allegations against four companies related to the 2020 competition law infringement

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Muttenz, 27 May 2025


Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today announced that on 26 May 2025, the company received a claim for damages against four companies, including Clariant, from OMV with the court of Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The claim alleges damages totaling to around EUR 1 billion in relation to infringement of competition law on the ethylene purchasing market which was sanctioned by the European Commission in July 2020. Clariant firmly rejects the allegation and will adamantly defend its position in the proceedings. Clariant has substantiated economic evidence that the conduct of the parties did not produce any effect on the market.




CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS




Jochen Dubiel
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com




Ellese Caruana
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
ellese.caruana@clariant.com




Luca Lavina
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
luca.lavina@clariant.com








Follow us on X (https://twitter.com/clariant), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ClariantInternational), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/clariant), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/clariant_international).


INVESTOR RELATIONS




Andreas Schwarzwälder
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com




Thijs Bouwens
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com




















This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.




www.clariant.com (http://www.clariant.com)




Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of "Greater chemistry - between people and planet." By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people, the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2024, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 465 and recorded sales of CHF 4.152 billion in the fiscal year. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.

