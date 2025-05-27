

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - India-headquartered Infosys (INFY), engaged in next-generation digital services and consulting, on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with Germany-headquartered E.ON (EONGY), doing business in energy networks, energy infrastructure solutions, and retail.



Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.



The collaboration is aimed to create an experience-led, data-driven, sustainability-focused digital workplace ecosystem that would help E.ON transition to a full stack digital energy company.



The collaboration would leverage Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, to inter alia modernize operations and bolster productivity.



