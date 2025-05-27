The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust plc

27thMay 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 23rdMay 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

23rd May 2025 105.20p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 102.60p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

27thMay 2025