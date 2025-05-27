Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 27-May-2025 / 16:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 27 May 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 27 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 96,765 Highest price paid per share: 109.20p Lowest price paid per share: 106.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.5591p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,264,679 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,264,679) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 107.5591p 96,765

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 700 108.80 08:11:31 00337996675TRLO1 XLON 708 108.80 08:14:49 00337998060TRLO1 XLON 710 108.80 08:18:27 00337999599TRLO1 XLON 2202 108.40 08:18:27 00337999609TRLO1 XLON 1336 108.40 08:18:27 00337999610TRLO1 XLON 1483 108.60 08:50:44 00338014945TRLO1 XLON 1483 108.40 08:50:44 00338014946TRLO1 XLON 377 108.40 09:10:51 00338023914TRLO1 XLON 19 109.00 09:10:57 00338023956TRLO1 XLON 223 109.00 09:10:57 00338023957TRLO1 XLON 1165 109.00 09:10:57 00338023958TRLO1 XLON 1 109.00 09:28:41 00338031588TRLO1 XLON 200 109.00 09:30:27 00338032559TRLO1 XLON 306 109.20 10:17:16 00338067179TRLO1 XLON 296 109.20 10:17:16 00338067180TRLO1 XLON 718 109.00 10:23:10 00338073371TRLO1 XLON 200 109.00 10:23:49 00338073985TRLO1 XLON 408 108.80 11:02:09 00338139929TRLO1 XLON 305 108.80 11:02:09 00338139930TRLO1 XLON 732 108.40 11:14:06 00338140429TRLO1 XLON 732 108.40 11:14:06 00338140430TRLO1 XLON 1570 108.40 11:14:06 00338140431TRLO1 XLON 300 108.40 11:16:02 00338140532TRLO1 XLON 296 108.60 11:16:12 00338140536TRLO1 XLON 302 108.60 11:16:12 00338140537TRLO1 XLON 200 108.60 11:16:20 00338140544TRLO1 XLON 337 108.60 11:16:20 00338140545TRLO1 XLON 312 108.60 11:16:20 00338140546TRLO1 XLON 200 108.60 11:16:37 00338140580TRLO1 XLON 716 108.20 11:17:53 00338140631TRLO1 XLON 691 108.20 11:28:47 00338140935TRLO1 XLON 691 108.20 11:28:47 00338140936TRLO1 XLON 698 108.00 11:30:32 00338140958TRLO1 XLON 697 108.00 11:30:32 00338140959TRLO1 XLON 424 108.40 11:42:00 00338141245TRLO1 XLON 306 108.60 11:44:21 00338141349TRLO1 XLON 141 108.60 11:44:21 00338141350TRLO1 XLON 346 108.60 11:44:21 00338141351TRLO1 XLON 737 108.40 11:46:09 00338141429TRLO1 XLON 1444 108.20 12:02:01 00338141818TRLO1 XLON 722 108.00 12:04:07 00338141894TRLO1 XLON 200 108.00 12:05:32 00338141953TRLO1 XLON 299 108.00 12:05:32 00338141954TRLO1 XLON 479 107.80 12:34:11 00338142662TRLO1 XLON 245 107.80 12:34:11 00338142663TRLO1 XLON 200 107.80 12:34:33 00338142673TRLO1 XLON 479 107.60 12:39:30 00338142796TRLO1 XLON 245 107.60 12:39:30 00338142797TRLO1 XLON 519 107.60 12:40:30 00338142811TRLO1 XLON 694 107.40 13:02:30 00338143241TRLO1 XLON 705 107.20 13:13:12 00338143520TRLO1 XLON 130 107.00 13:16:51 00338143619TRLO1 XLON 2 107.00 13:34:16 00338144114TRLO1 XLON 310 107.00 13:44:05 00338144376TRLO1 XLON 278 107.00 13:44:05 00338144377TRLO1 XLON 130 107.00 13:44:05 00338144378TRLO1 XLON 719 107.00 13:44:05 00338144379TRLO1 XLON 1417 107.00 13:45:12 00338144465TRLO1 XLON 1490 107.00 13:46:11 00338144527TRLO1 XLON 355 107.00 13:46:11 00338144528TRLO1 XLON 328 107.00 13:46:11 00338144529TRLO1 XLON 1 107.00 13:46:11 00338144530TRLO1 XLON 345 107.00 13:46:11 00338144531TRLO1 XLON 312 107.00 13:46:11 00338144532TRLO1 XLON 606 107.60 14:07:34 00338145167TRLO1 XLON 900 107.60 14:07:34 00338145168TRLO1 XLON 200 108.40 14:30:23 00338146404TRLO1 XLON 1513 108.20 14:34:11 00338146875TRLO1 XLON 721 108.00 14:35:01 00338146923TRLO1 XLON 369 107.60 14:35:39 00338146938TRLO1 XLON

320 107.60 14:39:10 00338147079TRLO1 XLON 369 107.60 14:39:10 00338147080TRLO1 XLON 694 107.40 14:39:34 00338147089TRLO1 XLON 1 107.40 15:01:36 00338148052TRLO1 XLON 2163 107.20 15:02:03 00338148065TRLO1 XLON 1026 107.20 15:02:03 00338148066TRLO1 XLON 108 107.40 15:02:12 00338148070TRLO1 XLON 255 107.20 15:18:24 00338148931TRLO1 XLON 503 107.20 15:18:24 00338148932TRLO1 XLON 3360 107.60 15:25:38 00338149383TRLO1 XLON 284 107.60 15:25:38 00338149384TRLO1 XLON 774 107.40 15:27:32 00338149561TRLO1 XLON 1304 107.40 15:27:32 00338149562TRLO1 XLON 2269 107.20 15:31:39 00338149911TRLO1 XLON 3000 107.20 15:31:40 00338149912TRLO1 XLON 21042 107.20 15:31:40 00338149913TRLO1 XLON 2260 107.20 15:31:40 00338149914TRLO1 XLON 2260 107.20 15:31:40 00338149915TRLO1 XLON 1507 107.20 15:31:43 00338149918TRLO1 XLON 754 107.00 15:32:48 00338150065TRLO1 XLON 753 107.00 15:32:48 00338150066TRLO1 XLON 2228 107.00 15:36:37 00338150436TRLO1 XLON 739 106.80 15:41:32 00338150688TRLO1 XLON 738 106.80 15:41:32 00338150689TRLO1 XLON 701 106.60 15:41:32 00338150690TRLO1 XLON 428 107.00 15:53:00 00338151449TRLO1 XLON 1723 107.00 15:53:00 00338151450TRLO1 XLON 200 107.00 16:01:18 00338152050TRLO1 XLON 108 106.80 16:11:18 00338152670TRLO1 XLON 1355 106.80 16:11:21 00338152677TRLO1 XLON 378 107.20 16:11:44 00338152694TRLO1 XLON 391 107.20 16:11:44 00338152695TRLO1 XLON 1026 107.20 16:11:44 00338152696TRLO1 XLON 697 106.80 16:11:52 00338152713TRLO1 XLON 1 106.60 16:12:01 00338152721TRLO1 XLON 696 106.60 16:12:01 00338152722TRLO1 XLON 725 106.60 16:12:01 00338152723TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

