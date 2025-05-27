Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
27.05.25 | 15:29
1,260 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2501,52018:50
Dow Jones News
27.05.2025 18:33 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
27-May-2025 / 16:58 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
27 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
Date of purchase:               27 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      96,765 
Highest price paid per share:         109.20p 
Lowest price paid per share:          106.60p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.5591p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,264,679 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,264,679) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      107.5591p                    96,765

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
700              108.80          08:11:31         00337996675TRLO1     XLON 
708              108.80          08:14:49         00337998060TRLO1     XLON 
710              108.80          08:18:27         00337999599TRLO1     XLON 
2202              108.40          08:18:27         00337999609TRLO1     XLON 
1336              108.40          08:18:27         00337999610TRLO1     XLON 
1483              108.60          08:50:44         00338014945TRLO1     XLON 
1483              108.40          08:50:44         00338014946TRLO1     XLON 
377              108.40          09:10:51         00338023914TRLO1     XLON 
19               109.00          09:10:57         00338023956TRLO1     XLON 
223              109.00          09:10:57         00338023957TRLO1     XLON 
1165              109.00          09:10:57         00338023958TRLO1     XLON 
1               109.00          09:28:41         00338031588TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.00          09:30:27         00338032559TRLO1     XLON 
306              109.20          10:17:16         00338067179TRLO1     XLON 
296              109.20          10:17:16         00338067180TRLO1     XLON 
718              109.00          10:23:10         00338073371TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.00          10:23:49         00338073985TRLO1     XLON 
408              108.80          11:02:09         00338139929TRLO1     XLON 
305              108.80          11:02:09         00338139930TRLO1     XLON 
732              108.40          11:14:06         00338140429TRLO1     XLON 
732              108.40          11:14:06         00338140430TRLO1     XLON 
1570              108.40          11:14:06         00338140431TRLO1     XLON 
300              108.40          11:16:02         00338140532TRLO1     XLON 
296              108.60          11:16:12         00338140536TRLO1     XLON 
302              108.60          11:16:12         00338140537TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.60          11:16:20         00338140544TRLO1     XLON 
337              108.60          11:16:20         00338140545TRLO1     XLON 
312              108.60          11:16:20         00338140546TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.60          11:16:37         00338140580TRLO1     XLON 
716              108.20          11:17:53         00338140631TRLO1     XLON 
691              108.20          11:28:47         00338140935TRLO1     XLON 
691              108.20          11:28:47         00338140936TRLO1     XLON 
698              108.00          11:30:32         00338140958TRLO1     XLON 
697              108.00          11:30:32         00338140959TRLO1     XLON 
424              108.40          11:42:00         00338141245TRLO1     XLON 
306              108.60          11:44:21         00338141349TRLO1     XLON 
141              108.60          11:44:21         00338141350TRLO1     XLON 
346              108.60          11:44:21         00338141351TRLO1     XLON 
737              108.40          11:46:09         00338141429TRLO1     XLON 
1444              108.20          12:02:01         00338141818TRLO1     XLON 
722              108.00          12:04:07         00338141894TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.00          12:05:32         00338141953TRLO1     XLON 
299              108.00          12:05:32         00338141954TRLO1     XLON 
479              107.80          12:34:11         00338142662TRLO1     XLON 
245              107.80          12:34:11         00338142663TRLO1     XLON 
200              107.80          12:34:33         00338142673TRLO1     XLON 
479              107.60          12:39:30         00338142796TRLO1     XLON 
245              107.60          12:39:30         00338142797TRLO1     XLON 
519              107.60          12:40:30         00338142811TRLO1     XLON 
694              107.40          13:02:30         00338143241TRLO1     XLON 
705              107.20          13:13:12         00338143520TRLO1     XLON 
130              107.00          13:16:51         00338143619TRLO1     XLON 
2               107.00          13:34:16         00338144114TRLO1     XLON 
310              107.00          13:44:05         00338144376TRLO1     XLON 
278              107.00          13:44:05         00338144377TRLO1     XLON 
130              107.00          13:44:05         00338144378TRLO1     XLON 
719              107.00          13:44:05         00338144379TRLO1     XLON 
1417              107.00          13:45:12         00338144465TRLO1     XLON 
1490              107.00          13:46:11         00338144527TRLO1     XLON 
355              107.00          13:46:11         00338144528TRLO1     XLON 
328              107.00          13:46:11         00338144529TRLO1     XLON 
1               107.00          13:46:11         00338144530TRLO1     XLON 
345              107.00          13:46:11         00338144531TRLO1     XLON 
312              107.00          13:46:11         00338144532TRLO1     XLON 
606              107.60          14:07:34         00338145167TRLO1     XLON 
900              107.60          14:07:34         00338145168TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.40          14:30:23         00338146404TRLO1     XLON 
1513              108.20          14:34:11         00338146875TRLO1     XLON 
721              108.00          14:35:01         00338146923TRLO1     XLON 
369              107.60          14:35:39         00338146938TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2025 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2- 

320              107.60          14:39:10         00338147079TRLO1     XLON 
369              107.60          14:39:10         00338147080TRLO1     XLON 
694              107.40          14:39:34         00338147089TRLO1     XLON 
1               107.40          15:01:36         00338148052TRLO1     XLON 
2163              107.20          15:02:03         00338148065TRLO1     XLON 
1026              107.20          15:02:03         00338148066TRLO1     XLON 
108              107.40          15:02:12         00338148070TRLO1     XLON 
255              107.20          15:18:24         00338148931TRLO1     XLON 
503              107.20          15:18:24         00338148932TRLO1     XLON 
3360              107.60          15:25:38         00338149383TRLO1     XLON 
284              107.60          15:25:38         00338149384TRLO1     XLON 
774              107.40          15:27:32         00338149561TRLO1     XLON 
1304              107.40          15:27:32         00338149562TRLO1     XLON 
2269              107.20          15:31:39         00338149911TRLO1     XLON 
3000              107.20          15:31:40         00338149912TRLO1     XLON 
21042             107.20          15:31:40         00338149913TRLO1     XLON 
2260              107.20          15:31:40         00338149914TRLO1     XLON 
2260              107.20          15:31:40         00338149915TRLO1     XLON 
1507              107.20          15:31:43         00338149918TRLO1     XLON 
754              107.00          15:32:48         00338150065TRLO1     XLON 
753              107.00          15:32:48         00338150066TRLO1     XLON 
2228              107.00          15:36:37         00338150436TRLO1     XLON 
739              106.80          15:41:32         00338150688TRLO1     XLON 
738              106.80          15:41:32         00338150689TRLO1     XLON 
701              106.60          15:41:32         00338150690TRLO1     XLON 
428              107.00          15:53:00         00338151449TRLO1     XLON 
1723              107.00          15:53:00         00338151450TRLO1     XLON 
200              107.00          16:01:18         00338152050TRLO1     XLON 
108              106.80          16:11:18         00338152670TRLO1     XLON 
1355              106.80          16:11:21         00338152677TRLO1     XLON 
378              107.20          16:11:44         00338152694TRLO1     XLON 
391              107.20          16:11:44         00338152695TRLO1     XLON 
1026              107.20          16:11:44         00338152696TRLO1     XLON 
697              106.80          16:11:52         00338152713TRLO1     XLON 
1               106.60          16:12:01         00338152721TRLO1     XLON 
696              106.60          16:12:01         00338152722TRLO1     XLON 
725              106.60          16:12:01         00338152723TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  390748 
EQS News ID:  2146426 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2146426&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2025 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.