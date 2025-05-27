Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY), the leading REIT for accessible retail in France, has today successfully placed a new bond issue for a nominal total of Euro 300 million, with a 7-year maturity and 4.0% coupon.

The issue was 5 times oversubscribed, reflecting investors' confidence in the Company's credit profile.

This issue will contribute to Mercialys' general requirements and to refinance the Euro 300 million bond issue maturing in February 2026. This operation will contribute to extending the average maturity of Mercialys' drawn debt, which stood at 3.8 years at end-2024, and to further strengthening its liquidity.

Mercialys is rated BBB with a stable outlook by Standard Poor's.

Crédit Agricole CIB and Natixis were the global coordinators and bookrunners for this operation, while BNP Paribas, CIC, La Banque Postale and Société Générale were bookrunners.

Not for distribution in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States or in any other country. The bonds cannot be offered or sold in the United States of America unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (amended). Mercialys does not intend to register all or part of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering in the United States.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.

A presentation of these results is also available online, in the following section:

Investors News and press releases Financial press releases

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2024, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.8 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 1,927 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 169.2 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment A, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2024 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250527269535/en/

Contacts:

Analysts and investors

Olivier Pouteau

Tel: +33 (0)6 30 13 27 31

Email: opouteau@mercialys.com