In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 19 May to 23 May 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 19/05/2025 FR0010313833 2400 67,5992 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 20/05/2025 FR0010313833 3400 67,5858 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 21/05/2025 FR0010313833 3300 66,4996 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 22/05/2025 FR0010313833 2602 66,5625 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 23/05/2025 FR0010313833 6000 65,4472 XPAR TOTAL 17 702 66,5098

