Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 19 May to 23 May 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
19/05/2025
FR0010313833
2400
67,5992
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
20/05/2025
FR0010313833
3400
67,5858
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
21/05/2025
FR0010313833
3300
66,4996
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
22/05/2025
FR0010313833
2602
66,5625
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
23/05/2025
FR0010313833
6000
65,4472
XPAR
TOTAL
17 702
66,5098
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
