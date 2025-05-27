Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
27.05.25 | 21:36
11,480 Euro
+1,23 % +0,140
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
27.05.2025 22:38 Uhr
145 Leser
CNH Industrial Releases Its 2024 Sustainability Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / CNH

World class equipment and services company, CNH, has released its 2024 Sustainability Report.

The report highlights how it worked to support its customers, employees and communities last year.

The report outlines CNH's commitment to sustainability in projects such as conducting 78 energy-saving initiatives that resulted in further significant reductions its energy consumption and CO2 emissions. CNH also made great strides in renewable electricity adoption - which now accounts for 70.4% of the company's total electricity use.

Read the full report here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cnh-releases-its-2024-sustainability-report-1032447

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
