CNH Industrial Releases Its 2024 Sustainability Report

World class equipment and services company, CNH, has released its 2024 Sustainability Report.

The report highlights how it worked to support its customers, employees and communities last year.

The report outlines CNH's commitment to sustainability in projects such as conducting 78 energy-saving initiatives that resulted in further significant reductions its energy consumption and CO2 emissions. CNH also made great strides in renewable electricity adoption - which now accounts for 70.4% of the company's total electricity use.

