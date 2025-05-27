

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI), a U.S. leader in flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, has signed a Master Services Agreement with Virginia-based NOVI Space, Inc. NOVI, known for its AI-powered satellites with TRL-9 edge computing, will use Ascent's rollable PV array blankets to power its real-time Earth Observation satellite constellation, scheduled for launch in early 2026.



Under the agreement, NOVI will also share in-orbit performance data of the solar arrays with Ascent, enabling the company to accelerate product iterations and validate enhancements based on real-time usage. This collaboration strengthens Ascent's longstanding R&D in space-ready, lightweight solar solutions.



Ascent CEO Paul Warley emphasized the company's unique ability to meet the demands of modern space operators by delivering high-TRL, mission-ready solar arrays on significantly shorter timelines. He stated that Ascent's thin-film PV technology minimizes delays in satellite deployment and boosts confidence in mission execution.



Manufactured in its 5MW facility in Thornton, Colorado, Ascent's CIGS PV products are designed for rapid delivery-within 6-8 weeks-compared to the industry's typical 9-12-month lead times. The company is currently on track to complete and deliver two spaceflight hardware orders by this summer.



NOVI's Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder, Scott Steffan, noted that Ascent's plug-and-play solar arrays align perfectly with NOVI's satellite bus and will support the commercial launch of its first satellite set in Q1 2026. He also expressed enthusiasm about integrating Ascent's rollable technology into their constellation.



ASTI is currently trading at $1.6 or 0.9288% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.



