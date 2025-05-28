

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Antonio Filosa as its new Chief Executive Officer.



The automotive manufacturer said that Filosa will assume office on June 23, while John Elkann will continue in his role as Executive Chairman.



In December last year, Stellantis N.V. then CEO Carlos Tavares had resigned following different views about the automaker.Tavares was to retire at the conclusion of his contract in early 2026. In February this year, the company had said it was on the look out for a new CEO, and expected a permanent position within the first half of 2025.



With over 25 years in the automotive industry, Filosa has held key leadership roles across North and South America in Stellantis. As Chief Operating Officer or COO of South America, he drove the FIAT brand to market leadership and significantly grew other key brands. He also led the launch of the Jeep brand in Brazil and developed the Pernambuco plant, one of the region's largest automotive hubs.



Commenting on the appointment, Executive Chairman John Elkann, said, 'Antonio's deep understanding of our Company. and of our industry equip him perfectly for the role of Chief Executive Officer in this next and crucial phase of Stellantis' development.'



