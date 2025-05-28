The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust plc

28th May 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 27thMay 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

27th May 2025 106.06p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 103.46p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

