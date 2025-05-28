Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a leading provider of heavy equipment solutions for logistics, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Strong Start to the Year

AmeraMex International reported revenue of approximately $5.6 million, reflecting a 46 percent increase compared to revenue of $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit for the quarter improved to $629,243, a substantial turnaround from a gross loss of $(148,268) in the comparable quarter of the prior year.

The company posted a profit from operations of $256,209, a significant recovery from an operating loss of $(546,753) in the first quarter of 2024.

Navigating Challenges While Strengthening Performance

Net loss for the quarter was $(30,691), a notable improvement from the net loss of $(436,343) recorded in the same period last year. The net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to net interest expenses totaling $629,031.

Loss per share remained stable at $(0.00), compared to a loss per share of $(0.03) in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2025, AmeraMex reported total assets of $17.9 million, with key changes including:

A $1.9 million increase in Accounts Receivable, reflecting strong revenue generation.

A $4.8 million decrease in Inventory, signaling efficient asset management.

A $3.1 million increase in the value of Rental Equipment, reinforcing operational growth.

Total liabilities for the quarter stood at $15.7 million, including:

A $1.4 million increase in Accounts Payable.

A $2.0 million decrease in Deferred Revenue.

A $2.5 million increase in Notes Payable (net of current portion).

AmeraMex International remains focused on growth, operational efficiency and delivering value to its shareholders as it builds this momentum in the coming quarters.

Financial Tables Follow

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





MARCH 31, 2025



MARCH 31, 2024





REVENUES





Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 3,808,208

$ 2,817,577

Rentals and Leases

770,547



462,172

Total Sales

4,578,755



3,279,749









COST OF SALES







Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues

3,421,197



3,237,301

Rentals and Leases

498,315



190,716

Total Cost of Sales

3,919,512



3,428,017









GROSS PROFIT



659,243



(148,268 )









OPERATING EXPENSES







Selling Expense

157,673



129,642

General and Administrative

245,361



268,843

Total Operating Expenses

403,034



398,485









Profit From Operations

256,209



(546,753 )







OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)







Interest Expense, net

(629,031 )

(167,188 ) Gain (Loss) on Sell of Asset

124,848



-

Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt

-



-

Other Income

200,017



99,373

Total Other Expense

(304,166 )

(67,815 )







INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES

(47,957 )

(614,568 )







PROVISION for INCOME TAXES

(17,266 )

(178,225 )









NET INCOME $ (30,691 )

(436,343 )









Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:







Basic

14,829,155



14,829,155

Diluted

14,829,155



14,829,155









Earnings per Share Basic $ 0.00



-0.03

Diluted $ 0.00



-0.03



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS



















MARCH 31, 2025



DECEMBER 31, 2024

ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash $ 549,484

$ 163,507

Accounts Receivable, Net

2,779,822



851,985

Inventory, Net

6,397,215



11,131,882

Other Current Assets

99,799



223,947

Total Current Assets

9,826,320



12,371,321

Non-Current Assets:







Property and Equipment, Net

534,868



870,355

Rental Equipment, Net

5,965,871



2,893,592

Lease Right of Use Asset - Operating

587,658



693,045

Lease Right of Use Asset - Financing

620,079



1,219,408

Deferred Tax Asset

-



243,640

Joint Venture Asset

177,000



177,000

Other Assets

215,775



214,117

Total Long-Term Assets



8,101,251



6,311,157

TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,927,571

$ 18,682,478











LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts Payable $ 2,652,409

$ 1,332,825

Accrued Expenses

277,879



161,666

Deferred Revenue

1,579,532



2,025,027

Line of Credit

3,711,726



5,692,834

Notes Payable, Current Portion

1,668,128



1,798,671

Lease Liability - Operating

129,081



129,081

Lease Liability - Financing

365,336



188,121

Total Current Liabilities



10,384,091



11,328,225











Long-Term Liabilities







Deferred Tax Liabilities, Net

377,662



502,403

Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion

4,241,696



1,683,608

Lease Liability - Operating, Net of Current Portion

458,577



563,964

Lease Liability - Financing, Net of Current Portion

254,743



1,031,287

Total Long-Term Liabilities



5,332,678



3,781,262

TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 15,716,769

$ 15,109,487





-



-











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Shareholders' Equity







Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no

-



-

shares issued and outstanding







Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized

14,829



14,829

14,829,155 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and







14,829,155 at December 31, 2024







Additional Paid-In Capital

21,671,534



21,671,534

Accumulated Deficit

(19,475,561 )

(18,113,372 ) Total Stockholders' Equity



2,210,802



3,572,991

TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,927,571

$ 18,682,478















-



-



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW



























MARCH 31, 2025



MARCH 31, 2024















OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net Income

(30,691)



(436,343)

Adjustments to reconcile Net Income to













Net Cash provided (used) by Operating Activities:











Depreciation and Amortization

386,938



278,693

Provision for Deferred Income Taxes

-



502,403

Amortization and Accretion of Interest

21,351



21,351

Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities:











Accounts Receivable

58,552



437,404

Inventory

(566,012)



85,968

Other Current Assets

147,213



100,187

Accounts Payable

997,182



(880,897)

Customer Deposits

(111,373)



(111,373)

Accrued Expenses

122,008



(186,749)

NET CASH USED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 1,025,168

$ (189,356 )









INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Payments for Property and Equipment $ 50,149

$ 740,255

Proceeds (Payments) for Rental Equipment

(314,049 )

(190,716 ) NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (263,900 ) $ 549,539











FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from Notes Payable $ 2,038,861

$ 190,683

Payments on Notes Payable

(1,315,149 )

(244,490 ) Payment on Note Payable - Related Party

-



-

Joint Venture

-



(177,000 ) Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit

(1,020,425 )

(553,997 ) NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ (296,713 ) $ (784,804 )









NET DECREASE IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 464,555

$ (424,621 )









Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 84,929

$ 588,128

Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD $ 549,484

$ 163,507











CASH PAID FOR:







Interest $ 624,940

$ 153,268

Income Taxes $ 800

$ 800











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING







AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment

-



-

Equipment Financed under Capital Leases

-



-

Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory

-



-



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

FOR THE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024













Additional









Total



Common Stock



Paid-in



Accumulated



Stockholders'

Balance Shares

Amount



Capital



Deficit



Equity/





























December 31, 2023 14,829,155 $ 14,829

$ 21,671,534

$ (17,677,029 ) $ 4,009,334





















Net Income -

-



-



(436,343 )

(436,343 )



















March 31, 2024 14,829,155 $ 14,829

$ 21,671,534

$ (18,113,372 ) $ 3,572,991





















December 31, 2024 14,829,155 $ 14,829

$ 21,671,534

$ (19,444,870 ) $ 2,241,493





















Net Income -

-



-



(30,691 )

(30,691 )



















March 31, 2025 14,829,155 $ 14,829

$ 21,671,534

$ (19,475,561 ) $ 2,210,802



14,829,155

14,829



21,671,534



(19,475,561 )

2,210,802



-

-



-



-



-



AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements made in this news release that are not historical, or current facts are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified using terms such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximate" or "continue," or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and key factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

