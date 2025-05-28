Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 723610 | ISIN: DE0007236101 | Ticker-Symbol: SIE
Xetra
28.05.25 | 16:49
218,05 Euro
-1,33 % -2,95
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
218,30218,3517:04
218,30218,3517:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
ABBOTT LABORATORIES Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABBOTT LABORATORIES117,78+0,38 %
CARDINAL HEALTH INC137,30+0,59 %
HOLOGIC INC56,50+2,73 %
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC152,45-0,55 %
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS278,40+0,18 %
SIEMENS AG218,05-1,33 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.