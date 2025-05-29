Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
WKN: A12HCN | ISIN: KYG183221004 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XC
Lang & Schwarz
29.05.25 | 07:00
0,560 Euro
-100,00 % -0,560
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CANVEST ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
CANVEST ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5500,57007:00
Firmen im Artikel
AQUILA HOLDINGS
AQUILA HOLDINGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AQUILA HOLDINGS ASA0,099+0,61 %
ASTON MINERALS LIMITED0,0120,00 %
BORGESTAD ASA1,3700,00 %
CANVEST ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION GROUP CO LTD0,560-100,00 %
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD0,7100,00 %
GLASS TO POWER SPA--
NORDIC FINANCIALS ASA0,0010,00 %
ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS LTD0,338-5,06 %
RAMACO RESOURCES INC8,050+2,55 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.