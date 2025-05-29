Hilbert Group CEO to present Q1 2025 report

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)
Hilbert Group AB's (Nasdaq:HILB B) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Barnali Biswal, will present the company's Q1 financial results on Friday the 30th of May @ 09:00am CET. The presentation will cover key performance highlights, strategic initiatives, and an outlook for the coming quarters.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the link below, with a replay accessible shortly after the event:
For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB or
Niclas Sandström, Co-founder Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group
About Us
Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.
Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.
Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.
For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group
