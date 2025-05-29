Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received exploration permits from the Ontario Ministry of Mines for drill testing the Hyndman property ("Hyndman") in the Dryden Gold District. With the arrival of the 2025 summer field season, the Company has launched its regional exploration campaign. Field crews are set to start detailed mapping and channel sampling at Hyndman to prepare for future drill testing of multiple unexplored geophysical anomalies. The geology team is preparing for the initial drill test at Sherridon, where detailed mapping from 2024 has exposed multiple drill ready targets.

The Company has grown its exploration team including an exploration manager to create consistency in logging and geological interpretation. To further improve our structural thesis, detailed mapping has begun on new Gold Rock extension targets.

2025 Field Activity Highlights:

Fladgate Exploration Consulting (" Fladgate ") is set to begin mapping & testing Hyndman

") is set to begin mapping & testing ALS Geoanalytics (" ALS ") to lead property-wide soil and till geochemical survey

") to lead soil and till geochemical survey Local mapping expert, Sundog Geology for the Gold Rock extensions to the north & south

extensions to the north & south Dryden Gold appoints Ryan Humphries as Exploration Manager

CEO Trey Wasser explains the Company's exploration strategy, "Dryden Gold holds a dominant land package in the Dryden Gold District that is strategically positioned on the main gold bearing fault structures. This favourable setting underpins the Company's two-pronged exploration strategy: to advance the high-grade Gold Rock structures while aggressively pursuing new regional discoveries. Our two main regional exploration targets Hyndman and Sherridon highlight two different types of potential gold deposits in different host rocks from that at Gold Rock. Having multiple deposit styles is common in large gold districts like Timmins and Val-d'Or. We feel that exploring these two regional targets helps to build the case that our property package constitutes an emerging gold district. Our strategic investors as well as other mid-tier/major companies have expressed their keen interest in our early exploration of the regional potential of the Dryden Gold District."

Field Program Updates

The Company has engaged Fladgate to lead the 2025 summer field program at the Hyndman Property (Figure 1). This program will include detailed geological mapping and sampling at the initial 2023 discovery site, as well as systematic traverses over untested geophysical anomalies identified through the 2023 Mira Geoscience 3D inversion study. Following reconnaissance mapping in 2023 and expanded geological work in 2024, Fladgate will now undertake a channel sampling program to evaluate the extent and continuity of the granodiorite-hosted stockwork mineralization.

The Company has retained regional mapping expert, Sundog Geology to complete another field season of mapping at Gold Rock with a focus evaluating the northeastern and southwestern expansion of mineralization along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. This work will directly follow up on results from the 2024 mapping program that included surface sampling results up to 24.20g/t gold.

In parallel with ongoing mapping efforts, Dryden Gold has initiated a comprehensive soil and till sampling program across most of its land package, in collaboration with ALS Geoanalytics. This program is designed to support the Company's regional exploration pipeline and advance the potential for a new regional discovery. Systematic geochemical sampling will provide vectors toward mineralization that will play a key role in refining exploration targets and guiding future exploration.





Figure 1: Regional Geology Map with Target location



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/253716_e9eb3e1004e5dac9_001full.jpg

Expanding the Geological Team

Dryden Gold has expanded its exploration team to better support the 2025 Exploration Campaign and is pleased to welcome Ryan Humphries as the Company's new Exploration Manager. Ryan is a geologist with 10 years' experience guiding and planning various regional grassroot projects and near-mine to resource delineation drilling. Large portions of experience exploring for gold, working throughout Québec for Eldorado Gold, Wesdome Gold (Kiena), Bonterra Resources and Ontario with Wesdome (Eagle River). Ryan holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology degree from Laurentian University and is a registered professional geologist in Ontario (P.Geo) and Québec (Géo).

Dryden Gold is committed to local employment with the majority of the exploration team living in Northwestern Ontario. The Company is also committed to growing local partnerships with First Nations Communities and whenever possible using local contractors for exploration projects.

Marketing Update

Management will be participating in The Mining Event of the North (the "Event") on June 3rd-5th, 2025, in Quebec City. CEO, Trey Wasser will be meeting with shareholders and new investors over one-to-one meetings and various networking events. Prior to the Event, on June 2nd, the Company will sponsor an investor lunch in Montreal and a dinner in Quebec City organized by MI3 Communications. Subsequent to the Event, Mr. Wasser will be meeting with institutional clients. Dryden Gold will also be participating in 121 Mining Investment New York on June 9th-10th, 2025, followed by an investor roadshow on June 11th, 2025, organized by Trinity Financing Investments Corporation. Investors can expect an update on the ongoing drill program and recent assays from the Gold Rock Camp.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization is unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024 and 2025 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

