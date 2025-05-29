Chatsworth, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRVH) ("Chilco" or the "Company"), a rising force in brand acceleration, is thrilled to announce a transformative leap into the booming premium alcoholic beverage industry. This bold pivot marks the beginning of an ambitious growth strategy centered on acquiring standout brands and building a powerhouse portfolio in one of the most dynamic consumer markets.

The company is currently engaged in advanced negotiations with multiple acquisition targets including innovative upstarts and established premium labels. Chilco is positioning itself at the forefront of a surging industry driven by demand for craft spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails (RTDs), and luxury lifestyle beverages.

"The premium beverage space is exploding with opportunity," stated, Chief Executive Officer, William Lovett. "Our entry into this market is a game-changer, and we're already in deep discussions with brands that we believe can supercharge our trajectory and deliver lasting value to our shareholders."

As part of this strategic realignment, the Company has formally canceled prior agreements with Leuffer Desarrollos SA de CV, American Hemp Brands, Inc., and L Myers Associates. These transactions were never consummated and no longer reflect the Company's core business objectives. This provides a fresh start and allows Chilco to dedicate full resources and strategic efforts toward the premium alcohol sector.

"This marks a clean slate and a bold new direction for Chilco," continued Lovett. "The premium beverage space is full of energy and opportunity, and we are excited to dive in. With the right strategy and execution, we believe we can build something truly impactful for our shareholders."

In parallel with its renewed business direction, Chilco is proud to announce it has achieved Pink Current Information status with OTC Markets. This milestone not only underscores the Company's commitment to transparency but also unlocks powerful new levers for growth, including M&A activity, capital raising, and the onboarding of top-tier leadership.

With a clear vision and renewed focus, Chilco River Holdings is moving forward with determination and purpose. The Company is committed to transparency, disciplined execution, and consistent communication with shareholders. As it enters the premium alcohol space, Chilco is well-positioned to seize new opportunities and build lasting value in one of today's most dynamic markets.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings is a U.S.-based brand accelerator focused on identifying and acquiring premium consumer products with high-growth potential. The Company is currently targeting acquisitions in the premium alcohol beverage sector, including spirits, and ready-to-drink brands.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Website: www.chilcoriver.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, acquisition plans, and anticipated growth. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as market conditions, due diligence outcomes, and regulatory approvals. Chilco River Holdings undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

