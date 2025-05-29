Participants will examine innovative AI use cases for enhancing the arbitration process

Wolters Kluwer today announced that it will host a focused Open Innovation Hackathon to explore potential AI applications for international arbitration. Hosted by the Kluwer Arbitration team in collaboration with the American Arbitration Association International Centre for Dispute Resolution (AAA-ICDR), the event will take place at 9am CEST on June 11, 2025, at the Amare culture and conference center in The Hague, The Netherlands.

The event is designed to pair international dispute resolution professionals with technologists from Wolters Kluwer's Digital eXperience Group (dxg). Together, they will experiment with workflows for real-world AI use cases aimed at making arbitration processes faster, more strategic, and less expensive.

The hackathon will follow the AAA-ICDR's Future Dispute Resolution Conference, set for June 10, 2025, at Peace Palace in The Hague. Global leaders in arbitration, mediation, and legal tech will gather to explore how AI and emerging technologies are transforming the future of dispute resolution.

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators.

David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory U.S. said: "Artificial intelligence holds immense promise to fundamentally reshape the landscape of dispute resolution. This is a pivotal opportunity to bring together the sharpest minds in the legal and tech communities to collaboratively chart the future of our industry together."

Steve Errick, Chief Development Officer, AAA-ICDR, said: "We are delighted to partner with Wolters Kluwer on this forward-thinking initiative. The legal sector is at an inflection point with AI, and bringing together practitioners and technologists in this hands-on environment is crucial as we approach the next generation of tools that will enhance efficiency and access within dispute resolution."

