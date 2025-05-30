

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L) Friday said it intends to issue $2 billion, 7.050% Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities on June 5.



It is expected that the securities will be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Global Exchange Market of The Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin within 30 days from the date of issue.



Denominations of securities will be $200,000, and above that, in integral multiples of $1,000.



