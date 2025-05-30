

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $30.42 million, or $0.166 per share. This compares with $12.33 million, or $0.077 per share, last year.



Excluding items, UP Fintech Holding Limited reported adjusted earnings of $36.04 million or $0.198 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 67.7% to $107.57 million from $64.16 million last year.



UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $30.42 Mln. vs. $12.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.166 vs. $0.077 last year. -Revenue: $107.57 Mln vs. $64.16 Mln last year.



