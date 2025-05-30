Primary Hydrogen Corp.: Primary Hydrogen Outlines Initial Exploration Program for Wicheeda North

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) ("Primary" or the "Company") is pleased to outline an initial exploration program for the Wicheeda North project (the "Project") in British Columbia. The exploration program (the "Program") will be focused on the evaluation of natural hydrogen potential in addition to the potential to host significant rare earth element (REE) mineralization. The first phase of the program will include soil and soil-gas sampling, in conjunction with property-wide geophysics, both of which leverage and expand on prior exploration programs. Specifically, the Program will focus on extending soil sampling efforts within the remaining target zones identified from magnetic and historical geochemical anomalies, and conducting airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey over the southern portion of the properties which was not previously done and coincides with the southern edges and potential future expansion of historical prospect sampling. The Project has the potential to host REE mineralization as it occurs within a favorable geological belt know to contain carbonatite-hosted REE mineralization such as the Main Zone on the Wicheeda project located within 5 kilometres to the southeast. The Wicheeda Rare Earths Project, which is owned by Defense Metals Corp., adjoins the Project to the southwest and is host to a NI 43-101[1] M&I Resource of 29.3Mt grading 2.27% TREO (total rare earth oxide) plus Inferred Resource of 5.7 Mt grading 1.4% TREO.

"Anomalous cesium (Ce) in soil samples shows a spatial distribution consistent with the Wicheeda REE deposit, located 5 km along strike. This alignment, combined with a well-defined circular magnetic anomaly, underscores strong geological potential. Newly identified soil targets further enhance the project's exploration upside," said Peter Lauder, VP Exploration at Primary Hydrogen Corp.

The Wicheeda North project is comprised of nine contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 2,138 hectares (21.1 km2) in the northern Cariboo Mining Division. The Project is located within the Rocky Mountain Trench, a significant regional scale geological feature, which is recognized to host carbonatite intrusions which is the host for REE mineralization. Historical geochemical and geophysical studies have identified seven targets based on identification of sub-circular to elliptical features within magnetic anomalies and coincident elevated levels of cesium (Ce) in rock and soil samples (where available). Two of the more prominent targets[2], Grid A and Grid D in Figure 1, highlighted by anomalous values as determined using the 99th percentile of REE's and is indicative of a potential REE source. These two target areas will be the initial focus of follow-up and expansionary soil sampling and geochemical analysis to better define the extent and trend of mineralization. Concurrent geophysical surveys are planned to extend coverage to the southwest portion of the Project.

Peter Lauder, P.Geo. (ON, QC, NFLD), VP Exploration at Primary Hydrogen Corp., is the Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 230 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia and has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North, also located in British Columbia.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the potential for natural hydrogen and rare earth element (REE) mineralization at the Wicheeda North project; (ii) the anticipated benefits and outcomes of the Option Agreement with Power One Resources Corp., including the ability to earn a 75% interest in the Project; (iii) the geological prospectivity of the Wicheeda North project due to its location and geological characteristics; (iv) the potential for expansion of identified REE mineralization anomalies; (v) the planned exploration activities, including the C$1.5 million exploration expenditure commitment over 18 months; (vi) the formation of a Joint Venture upon completion of the Option Agreement; (vii) the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for the Option Agreement; and (viii) the Company's strategic positioning in the natural hydrogen and REE sectors.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "may," "could," "should," "would," "might," or "will," or variations of such words and phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions, including but not limited to: the accuracy of geological, geophysical, and geochemical data related to the Wicheeda North project; the presence of deep-seated faults and favorable geological conditions for natural hydrogen and REE mineralization; the reliability of historical exploration data, including airborne geophysical surveys and soil sampling; the Company's ability to secure TSXV approval for the Option Agreement; the Company's ability to fulfill the cash, share, and exploration expenditure commitments under the Option Agreement; and the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration programs within the anticipated timelines and budgets.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty of discovering commercially viable natural hydrogen or REE deposits at the Wicheeda North project; inaccuracies or limitations in geological, geophysical, or geochemical data; unexpected geological conditions or structural complexities; delays or failures in obtaining TSXV approval for the Option Agreement; the Company's inability to meet the financial or exploration commitments outlined in the Option Agreement; fluctuations in commodity prices, particularly for REEs and hydrogen; regulatory changes affecting mining and exploration activities in British Columbia; environmental and permitting challenges; operational and logistical challenges in a remote project location; stock market volatility and capital market fluctuations; and general economic, market, or industry conditions. Additional risks are discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the experience of its management, current conditions, and expected future developments, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

[1] Wicheeda Rare Earths Project PFS. (2025, April 4). NI 43-101 Technical Report. Effective date: February 28, 2025.

[2] Lane, R. A. (2023). National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report: Wicheeda North Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia, Canada. Power One Resources Corp.

