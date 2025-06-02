KAWASAKI, Japan, June 2, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced its collaboration with Kawasaki City to launch a redevelopment project for the Fujitsu Technology Park in anticipation of its 90th anniversary in June 2025.Envisioned as an "Open Innovation & Technology Park," this initiative will foster connections between diverse stakeholders including - local government, the community, research institutions, and educational organizations - to cultivate an open environment where materiality initiatives and innovation can flourish. Building upon the spirit of Fujitsu's founding, the Fujitsu Technology Park will see a phased expansion, incorporating cutting-edge technology demonstration zones, environmental sustainability initiatives, and enhanced sports and wellness experiences. Fujitsu will promote this redevelopment with the aim of completion by 2035, coinciding with Fujitsu's centennial celebration.Redevelopment project overviewFujitsu initially embarked on a redevelopment plan in 2011 to elevate the Kawasaki Office (now Fujitsu Technology Park), a cornerstone of the company since its inception, into a world-class research and development campus. While this plan was temporarily paused for review in 2015, the demolition of outdated structures is currently underway.In the intervening years, Fujitsu has actively championed Kawasaki City's vision for a sustainable urban future, strengthening its partnership with the city. As a key milestone, in the first half of fiscal year 2024, Fujitsu consolidated its research and development departments and corporate functions into Fujitsu Technology Park and relocated its headquarters functions there. Furthermore, in January 2025, Fujitsu commenced the construction of a state-of-the-art, quantum computing facility as part of our research and development strategy for quantum computing. This facility will house one of the world's most powerful superconducting quantum computers, boasting 1,000 qubits, and is projected to be completed in fiscal year 2026.Redevelopment project conceptThe "Open Innovation & Technology Park" concept will be realized through phased redevelopment following the four distinct themes listed below.The overarching goal is to create an accessible, community-integrated, and walkable space.・Cultivation of a rich and sustainable environmentFujitsu aims to spearhead regional sustainability by implementing multifaceted initiatives, including promoting harmony with nature, conserving biodiversity, and creating green spaces to enhance resilience. The goal is for these initiatives to have a ripple effect throughout the region.・Connecting society through technology and innovationFujitsu is committed to collaborating with the local community to drive innovation, accelerate its social implementation, and enhance daily life.・Promotion of holistic well-being through sports and healthBy leveraging technology and data, Fujitsu seeks to create novel and engaging experiences centered on health and sports, contributing to overall well-being.・Honoring the founding spirit of innovationFujitsu will honor its founding spirit, deeply rooted in Kawasaki City, by accelerating materiality initiatives. This will be achieved by fostering connections between the Fujitsu Group, government agencies, and the local community through the Fujitsu Technology Park's redevelopment.Future plansA dedicated Fujitsu Sports zone will be established in the northwest corner of the site, featuring a newly constructed gymnasium, the Fujitsu Arena. By harnessing the power of technology and data, this area will provide engaging and novel sports experiences for all. The multi-purpose facility will also serve as a venue for company events and a temporary evacuation center for local residents in the event of a disaster.Step 2: Fujitsu Museum/Open Innovation (tentative name)As the gateway to the Fujitsu Technology Park, a multi-purpose facility will be constructed to connect customers, the community, and society with Fujitsu. The project also includes the development of a plaza near the station. This facility will house the Fujitsu Museum and serve as a welcoming space where people can gather, explore technology, ignite their creativity, and contribute to future innovations.Subsequent redevelopment phases after Step 1, Step 2 will be shared in due course, considering evolving circumstances and following consultations with stakeholders, including local residents.Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share.