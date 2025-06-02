

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Monday announced positive interim results from the Phase 3 DeLLphi-304 study showing Imdelltra reduced the risk of death by 40% and significantly extended median overall survival (OS) by more than five months compared to standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The study met its primary OS endpoint.



DeLLphi-304 study was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Imdelltra for the treatment of patients living with SCLC who progressed on or after a single line of platinum-based chemotherapy. Data from the study showed a median OS of 13.6 months with Imdelltra compared to 8.3 months with local SOC chemotherapy in SCLC patients.



The results will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting and have been published in The New England Journal of Medicine.



Imdelltra is already approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News