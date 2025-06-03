Sotkamo Silver AB: Promising Results From Exploration Drilling

Sotkamo Silver AB | Stock Exchange Release | June 03, 2025 at 14:45:00 EEST

Sotkamo Silver has set a goal to extend the life of its silver mine until 2035. To achieve this, the company has carried out exploration drilling in the deeper parts of the existing mine. Additionally, drilling has been conducted west of the current ore deposit.

The company has previously explored the area west of the current ore deposit. Now, further exploration of this promising area have continued with seven drill holes totaling 2,565 meters. The drilling focused particularly on the target zone at depths of 200-300 meters. The analyzed silver grades indicate the potential for profitable mining operations in the area. Based on these results, the company will conduct further exploration in the area.

The company began drilling the deeper part of the mine-over 700 meters-in September 2024 to extend the life of the current mine. The first analyzed samples confirm the company's earlier expectations that the mineralization continues similarly at greater depths. Once the final results are ready, the company will publish updated mineral resource and ore reserve estimates in accordance with the JORC Code - a common standard for reporting mineral resources - by the end of the year.

Sotkamo Silver CEO Mikko Jalasto commented: "I am very pleased with the results so far. The drillings west of the current mine's decline tunnel have shown promising signs of new mineralization right next to the existing ore body. Meanwhile, the drilling in the current mine supports the view that the ore zone continues deeper as expected. I look forward to the final results of the current mine's drilling program and the continued exploration west of the current mine's decline."

EXECUTION OF DRILLING PROGRAMS AND KEY RESULTS

Expanding the mine west of the current mine:

Out of the seven drill holes targeting the potential new western deposit, five intersected promising silver zones that exceeded or were at the upper end of the company's current silver grade target of 90-110 g/t. Gold grades were also a positive surprise.

The most significant silver zones were found next to the inclined tunnel in hole T-182, where a 3.1-meter section had a silver grade of 133 g/t and a gold grade of 1.9 g/t. Another intersection in the same hole over 10.6 meters had a silver grade of 110 g/t and a gold grade of 3.0 g/t. The most promising results came from hole T-180, where a 2.5-meter section showed 207 g/t silver and 0.2 g/t gold. In hole T-181, a 1.95-meter section had 103 g/t silver and 0.5 g/t gold. These new western intercepts, combined with earlier results, provide good guidance for targeting the next drilling campaign. The most significant results are presented in Appendix 1.

Drilling to extend the life of the current mine:

The company has conducted exploratory drilling at the existing mine to extend its life until 2035. Drilling began at the end of 2024 and was completed in April 2025. A total of 12 holes were drilled, amounting to 7,429 meters. The focus was particularly on depths between 700-800 meters. Sample analysis is ongoing, but preliminary results are promising and confirm the company's earlier expectations that the mineralization continues similarly at greater depths. Final results will be ready in the autumn and will be published by the end of the year.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mikko Jalasto,

CEO of Sotkamo Silver AB

mikko.jalasto@silver.fi

+358 50 482 1689

Sotkamo Silver in brief

Sotkamo Silver is a mining and ore prospecting company that develops and utilises mineral deposits in the Kainuu region in Finland. Sotkamo Silver supports the global development towards green transition technologies and produces the metals needed responsibly and by taking local stakeholders into account. Sotkamo Silver's main project is a silver mine located in Sotkamo, Finland. In addition to silver, the mine produces gold, zinc and lead. The company also has mining and ore prospecting rights for mineral deposits in the vicinity of the silver mine in Kainuu. Sotkamo Silver Group consists of the parent company Sotkamo Silver AB and its wholly-owned Finnish subsidiary (Sotkamo Silver Oy). Sotkamo Silver AB is listed at NGM Main Regulated in Stockholm (SOSI), Nasdaq Helsinki (SOSI1), and Börse Berlin.

Read more about Sotkamo Silver at www.silver.fi/en/

Appendix 1