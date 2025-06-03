Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.06.2025
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
03.06.2025 19:02 Uhr
HIA: Health Impact Alliance: Infineon Technologies Partners With the Healthcare Impact Alliance to Power Next Generation of Connected Senior Care Solutions

MUNICH, GERMANY AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Infineon Technologies AG, a world leader in semiconductor solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with The Healthcare Impact Alliance (The HIA) to develop advanced connectivity solutions for the rapidly growing senior care market. This collaboration will leverage Infineon's cutting-edge semiconductor technology to create a comprehensive ecosystem of connected healthcare devices.

The partnership centres on Infineon's CYW55512 BLE/BT/WiFi combo chip and PSOC Edge E84 dual-core MCU, which will power The HIA's revolutionary OneCare connected healthcare ecosystem. This advanced technology solution will deliver superior connectivity and performance across a wide range of senior care devices.

"The demographic shift towards an aging population presents an opportunity for innovation, reimagining the way we support independent living through technology," said Jim Davis, Senior Director IoT Compute & Wireless at Infineon. "Our collaboration with The HIA positions us at the forefront of this revolution, enabling the development of energy-efficient, secured, and reliable connected healthcare solutions."

The integrated solution will feature:

  • Low-power, wide-ranging connectivity for complete home coverage

  • Advanced security features for protected data transmission

  • Seamless integration capabilities across multiple devices

  • Enhanced battery life optimization

  • Audio processing technology optimized for low-power consumption

  • Edge AI processing capabilities for real-time health monitoring

"Infineon's semiconductor expertise is crucial to realizing our vision of a comprehensive connected healthcare ecosystem," said Craig Smith, Executive Director of The Healthcare Impact Alliance. "Their technology provides the foundation for creating secure, reliable connections between all components of our system, from emergency response watches to smart door locks and medication management devices."

The collaboration will initially focus on powering the OneCare Healthwatch platform, which serves as the central hub for The HIA's ecosystem. The technology will subsequently be deployed across a wide range of connected devices, including medication dispensers, security systems, and exercise equipment, all designed to enhance senior independence and safety.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in connected healthcare technology," said Joe Liu, Head of Platform & Engineering of The HIA. "By combining Infineon's advanced semiconductor solutions with our WiFi 6 expertise and The HIA's healthcare innovation, we're creating a robust platform that will set new standards in senior care."

The integrated solution will be showcased at The HIA Spring Connectivity Conference in Hong Kong, with initial product deployments scheduled to begin in Q4 2025.

About Infineon Technologies AG; Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer, and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. With around 50,280 employees worldwide, Infineon generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2023 fiscal year and is one of the ten largest semiconductor companies worldwide.

About The Health Impact Alliance; The Health Impact Alliance (The HIA) is a global consortium of healthcare technology companies and senior care providers developing smart technology solutions for aging populations. With 85,000 individuals turning 65 daily worldwide, The HIA creates comprehensive ecosystems that enable seniors to live independently at home through preventative healthcare monitoring, family connectivity, and clinically-accurate health insights. The alliance has exclusive licensing rights to Lifeline, America's #1 Medical Alert Service brand.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@healthimpactalliance.com

Contact Information

Heather Stables
HIA- VP Consumer Relations
heather.stables@healthimpactalliance.com
972-768-9414

.

SOURCE: HIA: Health Impact Alliance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/infineon-technologies-partners-with-the-healthcare-impact-alliance-to-1035026

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
