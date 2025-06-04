Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Evolva Holding SA Takes Note of GZO Shareholder Communities' Announcement
Reinach, Switzerland, 4 June 2025 - Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE) ("Evolva") has taken note of the public statement issued by the shareholder communities of GZO AG Spital Wetzikon ("GZO") on 3 June 2025 regarding Evolva's offer to acquire 100% of GZO's share capital as announced by Evolva on 27 May 2025.
Evolva remains confident that its proposal represents a compelling and value-preserving solution for all stakeholders. The offer eliminates the need for further municipal contributions, ensures the continued operation of the hospital, and provides a transparent and market-based path to restructuring via a listed company with access to capital markets.
Following completion of the transaction, control of Evolva would transition to GZO's current creditors - primarily Swiss pension funds and institutional investors - ensuring strong domestic oversight, governance and alignment with the long-term interests of the region.
With the offer valid until 4 July, Evolva reiterates its openness to engage in constructive dialogue with GZO, its shareholder communities, and other stakeholders, with the goal of achieving a consensual solution that protects jobs, safeguards medical care in the region, and creates long-term value.
At the same time, Evolva will continue to pursue alternative strategic options.
