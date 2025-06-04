Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Evolva Holding SA Takes Note of GZO Shareholder Communities' Announcementv



04-Jun-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Evolva Holding SA Takes Note of GZO Shareholder Communities' Announcement Reinach, Switzerland, 4 June 2025 - Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE) ("Evolva") has taken note of the public statement issued by the shareholder communities of GZO AG Spital Wetzikon ("GZO") on 3 June 2025 regarding Evolva's offer to acquire 100% of GZO's share capital as announced by Evolva on 27 May 2025. Evolva remains confident that its proposal represents a compelling and value-preserving solution for all stakeholders. The offer eliminates the need for further municipal contributions, ensures the continued operation of the hospital, and provides a transparent and market-based path to restructuring via a listed company with access to capital markets. Following completion of the transaction, control of Evolva would transition to GZO's current creditors - primarily Swiss pension funds and institutional investors - ensuring strong domestic oversight, governance and alignment with the long-term interests of the region. With the offer valid until 4 July, Evolva reiterates its openness to engage in constructive dialogue with GZO, its shareholder communities, and other stakeholders, with the goal of achieving a consensual solution that protects jobs, safeguards medical care in the region, and creates long-term value. At the same time, Evolva will continue to pursue alternative strategic options. Documentation

Documentation outlining the details of the transaction, key rationale and restructuring proposal is available on the company website via this link .

Contact Evolva

investors@evolvaholding.com About GZO

GZO Spital Wetzikon is a regional center of excellence with a university teaching mandate. It has 150 beds and, with around 900 employees, provides extended basic medical care for over 100,000 outpatients and around 10,000 inpatients per year, primarily from the Zurich Oberland region. In 2024, GZO generated revenue of CHF 152.5 million.

About Evolva

Evolva Holding SA is a SIX Swiss Exchange-listed company (SIX: EVE) that has been actively seeking a reverse take-over candidate since April 2024 when shareholders revoked the liquidation and delisting of the company at the AGM 2024.

Disclaimer

This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws.

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

End of Inside Information