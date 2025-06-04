Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Announces Results of 2025 Annual and Special General Meeting

TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) ("CAPREIT") announced today that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held today (the "Meeting"), each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 10, 2025 (the "Circular") were passed by a vote held by ballot.
A total of 112,872,207 units and special voting units of CAPREIT (collectively, "Units"), in the aggregate, representing 69.81% of CAPREIT's issued and outstanding Units were voted in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:
Election of Trustees:
All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as trustees.
|Nominee
|Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|Lori-Ann Beausoleil
|112,171,872
|99.80%
|220,024
|0.20%
|Gina Parvaneh Cody
|108,717,949
|96.73%
|3,673,947
|3.27%
|Mark Kenney
|106,907,142
|95.12%
|5,484,754
|4.88%
|Gervais Levasseur
|110,115,731
|97.97%
|2,276,165
|2.03%
|Ken Silver
|110,107,465
|97.97%
|2,284,431
|2.03%
|Jennifer Stoddart
|110,036,969
|97.90%
|2,354,927
|2.10%
|Elaine Todres
|106,412,821
|94.68%
|5,979,075
|5.32%
|René Tremblay
|110,190,230
|98.04%
|2,201,666
|1.96%
|David Wesik
|110,211,572
|98.06%
|2,180,324
|1.94%
Appointment of Auditors
|Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants
|112,800,122
|99.94%
|71,960
|0.06%
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
A non-binding advisory vote to accept CAPREIT's approach to executive compensation was approved.
|Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Against
|% Votes
Against
|102,898,491
|91.55%
|9,493,279
|8.45%
Reconfirmation of the Unitholders' Rights Plan Agreement
CAPREIT's unitholders' rights plan agreement was reconfirmed.
|Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Against
|% Votes
Against
|109,111,480
|97.08%
|3,280,291
|2.92%
About CAPREIT
CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 46,800 residential apartment suites and townhomes that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.9 billion. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
For more information, please contact:
|CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404
|CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009
|CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544