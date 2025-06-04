Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: 602282 | ISIN: CA1349211054 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OJ
Hannover
04.06.25 | 08:01
28,085 Euro
-1,20 % -0,340
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2025 02:06 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Announces Results of 2025 Annual and Special General Meeting

TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) ("CAPREIT") announced today that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held today (the "Meeting"), each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 10, 2025 (the "Circular") were passed by a vote held by ballot.

A total of 112,872,207 units and special voting units of CAPREIT (collectively, "Units"), in the aggregate, representing 69.81% of CAPREIT's issued and outstanding Units were voted in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Trustees:

All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as trustees.

NomineeVotes
For		% Votes
For		Votes
Withheld		% Votes
Withheld
Lori-Ann Beausoleil112,171,87299.80%220,0240.20%
Gina Parvaneh Cody108,717,94996.73%3,673,9473.27%
Mark Kenney106,907,14295.12%5,484,7544.88%
Gervais Levasseur110,115,73197.97%2,276,1652.03%
Ken Silver110,107,46597.97%2,284,4312.03%
Jennifer Stoddart110,036,96997.90%2,354,9272.10%
Elaine Todres106,412,82194.68%5,979,0755.32%
René Tremblay110,190,23098.04%2,201,6661.96%
David Wesik110,211,57298.06%2,180,3241.94%

Appointment of Auditors

Votes
For		% Votes
For		Votes
Withheld		% Votes
Withheld
Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants
112,800,12299.94%71,9600.06%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept CAPREIT's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes
For		% Votes
For		Votes
Against		% Votes
Against
102,898,49191.55%9,493,2798.45%

Reconfirmation of the Unitholders' Rights Plan Agreement

CAPREIT's unitholders' rights plan agreement was reconfirmed.

Votes
For		% Votes
For		Votes
Against		% Votes
Against
109,111,48097.08%3,280,2912.92%

About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 46,800 residential apartment suites and townhomes that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.9 billion. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404		CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009		CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
