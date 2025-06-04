Intellego Technologies AB: Intellego appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Intellego Technologies announces the appointment of Hans Denovan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 1, 2025.

"We are pleased to welcome Hans Denovan as our new CFO. Denovan's expertise will be instrumental in accelerating Intellego's international expansion. At the same time, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to Petra Olofsson for her significant contributions. Olofsson has been a key figure in shaping Intellego's development into the company it is today," says Claes Lindahl, CEO at Intellego Technologies.

"I've been following and reviewing Intellego in recent months, and I'm impressed by the growth and what the team has achieved so far. The future looks bright, which is why I'm excited to join the journey with Claes Lindahl and the rest of the team. My primary objectives are to prepare the company for the upcoming growth and to facilitate the transformation into a billion-dollar company, as well as to prepare the company for an uplisting to the Small or Mid Cap list," says Hans Denovan.

Mr. Denovan was most recently employed as Group CFO at the international digital solutions and services provider PDSVISION. During his several years with the company, he played a key role in transforming and expanding the Nordic operations into an international player, reaching approximately SEK 1.5 billion in revenue. This was achieved through strong organic growth and a series of international mergers and acquisitions.



Mr. Denovan has extensive experience in the B2B software industry, and in transitioning to subscription- and service-based business models. He also brings valuable insights from working with the private equity market. He holds a double B. Sc. degree in Economics and in Corporate and Industrial Finance from the School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg. Additionally, he has completed studies in Corporate Finance and Strategy at Bocconi University in Milan.



Mr. Denovan currently holds no other assignments aside from being the owner of his wholly owned companies, BeInWest AB and Villa Solberget Holding AB.

Petra Olofsson will remain in her current role to ensure a smooth transition until Hans Denovan assumes his position.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Claes Lindahl, CEO Intellego Technologies AB

E-mail: claes.lindahl@intellego-technologies.com

Phone: +46 735 344 634

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com