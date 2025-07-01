Intellego Technologies AB: Intellego announces preliminary Q2 2025 financial results

Intellego Technologies AB (publ) ("Intellego") announces preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showing strong performance across key financial metrics.

Preliminary figures for the second quarter:

Net revenue exceeding SEK 200 million

EBIT exceeding SEK 100 million

Record level of cash in the bank, approximately SEK 100 million as of quarter-end

Total available liquidity of approximately SEK 200 million

These figures are preliminary. Intellego's full interim report for Q2 2025 will be published on August 28th 2025.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Claes Lindahl, CEO Intellego Technologies AB

E-mail: claes.lindahl@intellego-technologies.com

Phone: +46 735 344 634

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Subscribe to Intellego's press releases: https://intellego-technologies.com/sv/pressmeddelanden/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com

This information is information that Intellego Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-01 08:30 CEST.