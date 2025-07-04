Anzeige
WKN: A3CSVV | ISIN: SE0016075063
04.07.25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.07.2025
Intellego Technologies AB: Intellego surpasses 250 million SEK in EBIT for 2025

Intellego Technologies AB (publ) announces that the Company has already achieved an EBIT result of over 250 million SEK for 2025.

This goal, announced earlier this year, has been reached ahead of expectations thanks to a stronger-than-expected market response to Intellego's offerings.

The number is preliminary, and the company will update its annual financial goals in upcoming quarterly reports.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:
Claes Lindahl, CEO Intellego Technologies AB
E-mail: claes.lindahl@intellego-technologies.com
Phone: +46 735 344 634

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Subscribe to Intellego's press releases: https://intellego-technologies.com/sv/pressmeddelanden/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com

This information is information that Intellego Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-04 10:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
