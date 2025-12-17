Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.12.2025 16:00 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intellego Technologies AB: Board Member Johan Möllerström refrains from performing his duties during the investigation period

As previously communicated, Intellego Technologies AB ("Intellego") has been informed that the Company's board member Johan Möllerström has been formally notified of suspicion of aggravated market manipulation and aggravated fraud in the ongoing investigation led by the Swedish Economic Crime Authority.

In light of the current situation, Johan Möllerström will, for the duration of the investigation, refrain from performing his duties as a member of the Board of Directors of Intellego. The Board will ensure that Intellego's operations and corporate governance are maintained throughout the investigation period.

"Under the present circumstances, the Board's sole focus is on safeguarding the values of Intellego for shareholders, partners, and employees. We look forward to reviewing KPMG's independent investigation after the year-end," says Jacob Laurin, Acting CEO and Board Member.

During the investigation period, Johan Möllerström will remain available to the Board for assignments outside the scope of the Board's work.

Contact

Jacob Laurin, acting CEO and Board Member, Intellego Technologies AB
E-post: jacob.laurin@intellego-technologies.com

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Subscribe to Intellego's press releases: https://intellego-technologies.com/sv/pressmeddelanden/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com

