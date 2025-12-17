Intellego Technologies AB: Board Member Johan Möllerström refrains from performing his duties during the investigation period

As previously communicated, Intellego Technologies AB ("Intellego") has been informed that the Company's board member Johan Möllerström has been formally notified of suspicion of aggravated market manipulation and aggravated fraud in the ongoing investigation led by the Swedish Economic Crime Authority.

In light of the current situation, Johan Möllerström will, for the duration of the investigation, refrain from performing his duties as a member of the Board of Directors of Intellego. The Board will ensure that Intellego's operations and corporate governance are maintained throughout the investigation period.

"Under the present circumstances, the Board's sole focus is on safeguarding the values of Intellego for shareholders, partners, and employees. We look forward to reviewing KPMG's independent investigation after the year-end," says Jacob Laurin, Acting CEO and Board Member.

During the investigation period, Johan Möllerström will remain available to the Board for assignments outside the scope of the Board's work.

Contact

Jacob Laurin, acting CEO and Board Member, Intellego Technologies AB

E-post: jacob.laurin@intellego-technologies.com

