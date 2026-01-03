Anzeige
Intellego Technologies AB
WKN: A3CSVV | ISIN: SE0016075063 | Ticker-Symbol: 7RW
Lang & Schwarz
05.01.26 | 07:00
4,118 Euro
-100,00 % -4,118
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.01.2026
Intellego Technologies AB: Intellego announces cancellation of MoveoMed transaction

Intellego Technologies [Intellego] announced in October 2025 that its subsidiary Yuvio Technologies [Yuvio] had received an order from MoveoMed GmbH [MoveoMed] valued at EUR 22 million for UV-C disinfection devices to be delivered during 2025. Today MoveoMed informed Intellego, that the order is cancelled.

As a result of the independent forensic investigation that KPMG is conducting in connection with the criminal suspicions directed against the company's former CEO, Intellego has received information that the terms of the order to Yuvio, including payment and delivery terms, were falsified.

"Since the previous CEO was arrested on November 18th, we are turning every stone and all transactions are being reviewed", says Jacob Laurin, Acting CEO Intellego Technologies AB.
Further information on Intellego's transactions will follow the independent report from KPMG that will be presented during January, 2026.

Contact

Jacob Laurin, acting CEO and Board Member, Intellego Technologies AB
E-post: jacob.laurin@intellego-technologies.com

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Subscribe to Intellego's press releases: https://intellego-technologies.com/sv/pressmeddelanden/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com

This information is information that Intellego Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-03 13:15 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
