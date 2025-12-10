Intellego Technologies AB: Intellego appeals asset freeze

Intellego Technologies AB [Intellego] has appealed the district court's decision to impose an asset freeze order on assets amounting to SEK 230 million. Intellego maintains that there are no grounds for the continued imposition of such an order.

Since November 18, when former CEO, Claes Lindahl, was arrested and subsequently remanded in custody on suspicion of aggravated fraud, the Board of Directors of Intellego has worked intensively to restore order and ensure transparency in the company's financial reporting and capital market communications, as well as to strengthen corporate governance.

The following measures have been taken:

The Board has dismissed the former CEO.

Board member Jacob Laurin has been appointed as acting CEO. The process to recruit a permanent CEO has been initiated.

KPMG has been engaged to conduct an independent forensic investigation of the company's financial reporting and capital market communications. KPMG's conclusions will be made public.

The Board is working intensively on its statement to Nasdaq regarding the request to the Disciplinary Committee for delisting of the Intellego share.

