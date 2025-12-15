Anzeige
WKN: A3CSVV | ISIN: SE0016075063 | Ticker-Symbol: 7RW
Lang & Schwarz
16.12.25 | 11:14
4,118 Euro
-100,00 % -4,118
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0904,14511:14
0,0000,00007:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.12.2025 19:00 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intellego Technologies AB: Intellego Technologies' board member Johan Möllerström has been notified of suspicion of gross fraud

Intellego Technologies AB ("The Company") has been informed that its board member Johan Möllerström has been notified of suspicion of gross fraud in the ongoing criminal investigation by the Swedish Economic Crime Authority regarding The Company.

The Company takes these matters with the utmost seriousness and is committed to cooperating fully with the authorities as the investigation proceeds. The Company will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

Contact

Jacob Laurin, acting CEO and Board Member, Intellego Technologies AB
E-post: jacob@laurin.nu

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Subscribe to Intellego's press releases: https://intellego-technologies.com/sv/pressmeddelanden/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.