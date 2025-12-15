Intellego Technologies AB: Intellego Technologies' board member Johan Möllerström has been notified of suspicion of gross fraud

Intellego Technologies AB ("The Company") has been informed that its board member Johan Möllerström has been notified of suspicion of gross fraud in the ongoing criminal investigation by the Swedish Economic Crime Authority regarding The Company.

The Company takes these matters with the utmost seriousness and is committed to cooperating fully with the authorities as the investigation proceeds. The Company will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

