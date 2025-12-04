Intellego Technologies AB: Intellego granted additional time to respond to Nasdaq

Intellego Technologies AB has received a response to its request for an extension to submit its comments regarding Nasdaq's notice of remark. Nasdaq has granted a one-week extension, until 12th of December 2025.

The Board of Intellego is working resolutely to restore Intellego's eligibility for listing and to enable the resumption of trading in the Intellego share.

"We welcome the additional time we have now been given to submit our response. The Board's highest priority is to safeguard value for Intellego's 19,000 shareholders," says Jacob Laurin, Acting CEO.

Nasdaq issued a notice of remark to Intellego Technologies AB on 21st November 2025. The notice states that the Nasdaq intends to refer the matter to the Disciplinary Committee and will request that the Committee decide to delist Intellego shares from the First North Growth Market.

Intellego has been given the opportunity to comment on the notice and has now been granted an extended deadline for its submission.

Contact

Jacob Laurin, acting CEO Intellego Technologies AB

E-post: jacob.laurin@intellego-technologies.com

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

