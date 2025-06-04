Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 26 May to 26 May 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/26/2025
FR0010313833
1698
63.3006
XPAR
TOTAL
1,698
63.3006
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250604267137/en/
Contacts:
Arkema
© 2025 Business Wire